Dentist accused of wife’s murder searched ‘is arsenic detectable in autopsy?’

A US dentist accused of murdering his wife searched “is arsenic detectable in autopsy?” before lacing her protein shakes with the lethal chemical, prosecutors have said.

James Craig, 45, is charged with first degree murder.

Authorities believe he killed his wife of 23 years Angela Craig so he could pursue a relationship with another woman.

Mr Craig has yet to be asked to enter a plea to the charge.

The mother of six, aged 43, was hospitalised three times in 10 days. She was taken off life support on 15 March after she was declared medically brain dead.

In the weeks before the death, Mr Craig allegedly used a computer at his dental practice to create a new email address and make online searches including: “How many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human” and “Is arsenic detectable in autopsy”, according to an affidavit.

Mr Craig ordered arsenic from Amazon on February 27, police allege. They believe he put the chemical in one of her protein shakes on March 6, the affidavit states.

Two days later, Mrs Craig texted her husband saying she was dizzy and felt drugged.

When she survived he ordered a shipment of potassium cyanide that he told the supplier was needed for a surgery.

Police began investigating Mr Craig after his dental practice partner told a nurse he had ordered potassium cyanide even though they did not need it for their work.

Police in Aurora, Denver, allege he was meeting Karin Cain, who flew from Texas to visit him.

Ms Cain, an orthodontist, told Good Morning America she met Mr Craig at a dental conference in February when she was in the process of getting a divorce.

She said she didn’t willingly have a relationship with someone who was married and she doesn’t like being called his “mistress”.

“I don’t like that label,” she said. “If I had known what was true, I would not have been with this person.”

Ms Cain said they were together for three weeks.

Asked whether she thought Mr Craig killed his wife to be with her, Ms Cain said they hadn’t been planning a future together.

“There’s no way I’m motive,” she said.

A lawyer representing Mr Craig was approached for comment by The Telegraph.

