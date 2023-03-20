Dentist arrested on murder charges in poisoning death of his wife, police say

A dentist in Aurora, Colorado, has been arrested on murder charges after his wife died by poisoning, officials say.

James Toliver Craig, 45, was arrested early in the morning on Sunday, March 19, and booked on charges of first-degree murder, according to a news release shared by the Aurora Police Department. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

Police said that a few days earlier on March 15, Craig had taken his wife, 43, to the hospital because she was suffering “severe headaches and dizziness."

Her condition “deteriorated rapidly” and she was placed on a ventilator before being declared medically brain-dead, the news release said.

Her death was considered suspicious, and an investigation by the Aurora Police Department’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit found that she had been poisoned, the news release said.

“It was quickly discovered this was in fact a heinous, complex and calculated murder,” Division Chief Mark Hildebrand said in a March 19 statement. “I am very proud of our Major Crimes Homicide Unit’s hard work in solving this case and pursuing justice for the victim.”

Officials did not share any further details about the nature of the poisoning, or any possible motives.

The investigation into the victim’s death remains ongoing, and officials are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com