Dentist charged with raping Middleburg teenager waives hearing

Jun. 16—MIDDLEBURG — A 33-year-old Dauphin man accused of raping a Middleburg teen is headed to trial in Snyder County.

Michael M. Damgaard waived a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday before District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg, sending the 13 felony and seven misdemeanor offenses related to the alleged sexual assaults of the 15-year-old girl last spring to county court.

Damgaard is free on $175,000 cash bail and Hackenberg added conditions to include he have no physical or social media contact with minors.

He was recently employed as a dentist in Harrisburg and an administrative hearing will be held to determine if Damgaard will lose his dental license.

— MARCIA MOORE