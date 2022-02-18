Dentist Had 20 Illegal Guns, Rounds Of Ammo: PD | Patch PM

Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight:

LI Dentist Had 20 Illegal Guns, Thousands Of Rounds Of Ammo: PD

Police say they also found dozens of high-capacity magazines and multiple silencers in his home.

Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In Her Driveway

Police say the armed man stole her purse and then fled the scene.

Heartfelt Good-Bye To Retiring Supermarket Staffer: 'He's Like A Brother'

Friends and co-workers are bidding farewell to Stanley Pasko, who's been a familiar face at a local Long Island supermarket for 33 years.



Smoke Shack BBQ Truck Finds A Permanent Home

The barbecue truck is moving into a brick-and-mortar space, gearing up for a spring opening.

Fire Tears Through Hospital's Construction Site

A fire broke out at a construction site adjacent to the hospital overnight, according to authorities.



Long Island Nurse Part Of COVID-19 Vaccination Card Scheme: DOJ

Steven Rodriguez is accused of selling and distributing fake vaccine cards with another person, the Department of Justice says





Also Worth A Look

This article originally appeared on the Massapequa Patch