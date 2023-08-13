Dentist hid camera in bathroom and recorded children, California police say

Someone discovered a camera hidden inside the bathroom of a dentist’s office and brought it to police, California authorities reported.

The camera was found July 26 at the office of Dr. Zaid Sharma on the 800 block of West Fremont Avenue, Sunnyvale police said in a news release.

Sharma’s office did not return a request from comment from McClatchy News.

Investigators found the camera had recorded several people using the restroom, police said.

On Aug. 9, a search of the office and Sharma’s home found digital recordings of others using the restroom, including two juveniles, police said.

Investigators arrested Sharma on charges including possessing child pornography and peeping, police said.

They also notified the California Dental Board of his arrest, police said.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call 408-730-7110.

Sunnyvale is about 10 miles west of San Jose.

