Dentist Jason White gets maximum prison sentence for producing child pornography

The George H. Mahon Federal Building in downtown Lubbock.

A Lubbock dentist was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in federal prison for producing images of child sexual abuse.

Jason Paul White, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his Jan. 14 arrest, faced between 15 to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in September to a count of production of child pornography. The 30-year sentence was the maximum sentence the judge could have given him. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

He initially faced a 16-count indictment that included counts of production of child pornography, receipt and distribution of child pornography and enticement of a minor. However, as part of his plea the remaining counts will be dismissed.

The charges against White, a once-prominent Lubbock dentist, stem from a Lubbock police and FBI investigation into outcries from three teenagers who said White abused them.

However, after White's initial arrest, investigators uncovered a decades-long history of sexual abuse of teenage boys that began in 1998 when he was 19 years old and continued as he built his career and his business during which he used his wealth, reputation and connections to manipulate and trick youths to sexually abuse them.

Court documents state once White's charges became public, victims stepped forward with their own stories of abuse at the hands of White, including a man who said he was 16 years old when White, who was 19, took him from New Mexico to Lubbock to sexually abuse him.

In 2004, a 25-year-old White sexually abused another teenager, between 15 and 16 years old, also after taking him from New Mexico to Lubbock.

In 2005, White tricked two 17-year-old boys on separate occasions into filming him sexually abusing them by promising they would be paid with profits of his pornography business.

One of the boys said White told him that the crew he hired to film them cancelled, but the two engaged in sexual activity anyway.

Five years later, White produced seven videos of him sexually abusing another 17-year-old boy.

Investigators found the videos on White's online storage account as part of an investigation that began in 2020 when three teenage boys - a 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds - told police that White bribed them with gifts and money in exchange for sending him videos of themselves using sex toys he provided.

The factual resume lists eight victims. However, as part of his plea, White agreed to pay restitution to any minor victims whether or not they were part of the investigation. The amount of restitution will be determined at his sentencing hearing.

As part of the plea deal, the government is seizing White's 966-acre ranch in Garza County and his home in the 4400 block of 10th Street in Lubbock.

White also faces a multi-million-dollar civil suit against the families of one of the boys whose outcries initiated the criminal investigation against him.

