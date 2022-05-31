Dentist sees fed charge dismissed, wife pleads guilty

May 31—ASHLAND — Federal prosecutors have dismissed the case against an Ashland dentist accused of conspiring with his wife to defraud the IRS, while his spouse has pleaded guilty to various tax fraud charges.

William and Kathy Thorner were indicted last year by federal authorities on charges of failure to pay Social Security taxes, filing false returns and defrauding the IRS between 2014 and 2017.

Kathy Thorner pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of failure to pay taxes and one count of submitting a false tax return. Kathy Thorner, according to court records, was the office manager and person in charge of reporting payroll taxes to the IRS at their business, Caring Dentistry.

Kathy Thorner faced all 12 counts of the indictment, while her husband only faced a conspiracy charge.

According to her plea agreement, Kathy Thorner spent more than $800,000 from the business accounts for the dental practice on vacations credit cards, retail purchases and jewelry.

Kathy Thorner faces up to five years in prison for each failure to pay tax count and up to three years in prison on the filing a false return charge.

She is currently scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 12.

Her husband was facing five years in prison prior to the dismissal.

