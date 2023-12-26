Dentist Sued for Performing 8 Crowns, 4 Root Canals, and 20 Fillings in One Visit

A new lawsuit accuses a dentist in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, of significantly injuring a patient by performing eight dental crowns, four root canals, and 20 fillings on her during just one visit. Kathleen Wilson said she needed months of follow-up care after the dental nightmare, which left her disfigured and in a great deal of pain, according to the suit. The host of procedures were performed in July 2020 by Dr. Kevin Molldrem, who allegedly gave Wilson an unsafe amount of anesthesia and later fudged reports about the dosage. Dr. Avrum Goldstein, a Florida dentist who reviewed Wilson’s medical records, claimed that performing all those procedures at once is “impossible to achieve if … done properly.” “Katie required a slow, thoughtful, careful and measured response to her disease. Trying to fill every hole in every tooth in her mouth in one visit is not only the antithesis of what was indicated, it is not humanely possible to achieve in an effective or constructive manner,” he said. Molldrem did not respond to a request for comment.

