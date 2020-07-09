Dentist's clever hack for making face masks fit better goes viral on TikTok

As health officials continue to urge people to wear masks in public, a dentist in Canada has shared a genius hack for making face masks fit better.

Olivia Cui typically shares dental health tips and offers entertaining insight on what its like working as a dentist on TikTok. But late last month she posted a 60-second clip showing that with loose-fitting surgical masks “the sides of your face are left very exposed to the outside."

To make the mask fit more snugly, Cui folds the mask in half length-ways, ties a knot with the earloops on each side close to the mask, opens the mask, and tucks in the openings on the sides underneath the earloops.

“In absence of N95s, this might be a good alternative,” Cui said.

Her video has racked up more than 3.4 million views and many comments thanking her for the creative tip. This is not the first time Cui has shared this particular mask hack, but this version may have gotten more attention after being shared by Katie Couric and Kristen Bell.

Cui has also shared tips on how to prevent your glasses from fogging up while wearing a mask.

As coronavirus cases continue rise in many sates and have surpassed 3 million in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people cloth face coverings in public in addition to social distancing and hand washing. Many businesses and states now require people to wear face coverings in public.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dentist's TikTok hack for making face masks fit better goes viral