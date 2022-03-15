Dentists debunk 15 teeth myths

Reuters Videos

STORY: Bright colours, bold silhouettes, bows and detailed backs dominated the red carpet as the BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) returned with its usual glitzy event at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (March 13) following a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.British stars Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Jessie Buckley chose playful looks for the outing while the new “Bridgerton” leading lady Simone Ashley and “West Side Story” actor Ariana DeBose opted for eye-popping colours.“I think absolutely the playfulness, the beading, the fringing, the feathers, the colours, all of it just screams that everybody's really excited to be back out, really excited to be getting dressed up, and we love to see it,” fashion commentator Lotte Williams told Reuters as the red carpet wrapped up.Musician and actor Lady Gaga, who was nominated for her performance in “House of Gucci”, wore a figure-hugging, plunging Ralph Lauren gown with a long tail.“I was maybe hoping for a little bit more from Gaga. I suppose you always want more from Gaga, don’t you? She looked incredible but yeah, I was thinking maybe she'd come and have, you know, ridiculous, something ridiculous, something big, something bold. But she did look stunning,” said Williams.While several male guests dressed in a classic tuxedo for the event, there were some exceptions, including actors Daniel Kaluuya, Sebastian Stan, Riz Ahmed and Kodi Smit-McPhee, who went for more fashion-forward looks.Many stars also wore pins and ribbons in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.“There were no bold statements as such in terms of kind of wearing blue and yellow, but I did spot a few kind of pins and bows in the hair as well. So nice little touches to show support,” said Williams.