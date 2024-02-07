Dentists to be paid £20k golden hellos to move to NHS ‘dental deserts’

Lump sums will be offered to 240 dentists willing to relocate to ‘dental deserts’ - Kelvin Murray/Digital Vision

Dentists will be paid golden hellos worth £20,000 to move to rural areas where there is a shortage of NHS appointments under plans announced by the health service on Wednesday.

Lump sums will be offered to 240 dentists willing to relocate to “dental deserts” where patients cannot access care.

Dentists will also be paid up to £50 for every NHS patient they see who has not had an appointment within the last two years. The latest figures suggest this is more than half of England – around 30 million people.

Patients, meanwhile, will be forced to pay more for a check-up, with the minimum price set to increase from £23 to £28 unless they are exempt.

There are currently around 2,300 people for every dentist in England, but they are not evenly distributed around the country.

The scale of the crisis was highlighted on Monday as hundreds of patients descended on a new dental practice in Bristol, the first in the city to offer NHS appointments in more than six months.

Officers had to send people away as hundreds queued outside the new dental practice in Bristol - Lee Thomas

Victoria Atkins, the health secretary, pledged to “jump-start” NHS dentistry with the initiative, being funded by £200 million of Government investment.

In a piece for The Telegraph, she wrote: “I know that in many parts of the country, just finding an NHS dentist can be difficult, even impossible – and many do not want to take on new NHS patients. That is why today we’re launching the dentistry recovery plan to jump-start the sector.”

A newly-qualified dentist will earn a base salary of £36,288 on the NHS in their first year, increasing to £43,923 in the second year. The most experienced dentists earn base salaries of around £130,000, which does not include any private work.

The NHS predicts an extra 2.5 million appointments will be delivered over the next year under the plans. Nearly five million people have been denied an appointment with an NHS dentist in the past two years, according to research published in October.

Fluoride will be added to water under the first programme of its kind under the plans. The natural chemical, found in soil, food and water, is added to toothpaste because it helps strengthen tooth enamel and increases protection against tooth decay.

While it is already found in drinking supplies, the NHS said increasing the concentration in areas where it is lower than optimal, starting in the north-east of England, could help reduce tooth decay and extractions and benefit 1.6 million people.

A quarter of children have rotting teeth by the age of five, according to a report published earlier this week, while 52,000 patients across England went to A&E with an abscess caused by tooth decay in 2022-23.

Specialist dental vans will also be used in parts of the country where patients are struggling to access appointments.

The vans will provide pop-up appointments and move around “dental deserts” to tackle the backlog, including in rural and coastal areas such as the south-west of England, where fewer than one per cent of dental surgeries have been accepting new patients.

Roving dental teams will also target schools and nurseries, while pregnant women will be targeted in a “smile for life” initiative that will give advice and treatments to young children and parents. Ms Atkins said it would make oral hygiene part of a child’s routine before they start school.

Labour, which will roll out supervised tooth-brushing at schools for children aged three to five if it comes to power, said the Government had stolen its ideas.

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, said: “Patients are desperately queuing around the block to see a dentist, literally pulling their own teeth out.

“The Conservatives are only promising to do something about it now there’s an election coming. By adopting Labour’s proposals for recruitment and supervised tooth-brushing, they are finally admitting that they are out of ideas of their own.”

Police were forced to intervene in Bristol on Monday after people queued from 4am in the hope of securing an appointment at the new St Pauls Dental Practice after the closure of a Bupa surgery seven months earlier.

Only four dental surgeries in the South-West have been accepting new NHS patients out of 456 providers, according to Labour analysis, but health sources denied the images of patients clamouring to register on Monday had fast-tracked publication of the plan.

Amanda Pritchard, the NHS chief executive, said the package included “a wide range of practical measures to help make it easier for people to see a dentist”.

Industry leaders welcomed the initiatives but called on the Government to start its consultation on a dental contract reform.

Proposals in Rishi Sunak’s long-term NHS workforce plan, published last June, suggested a tie-in scheme to force dentists to spend a minimum amount of time delivering NHS care after they qualified.

We’ll make getting dental care faster and fairer

Healthy teeth and gums are vital for good quality of life at any age. That is why, as Health and Social Care Secretary, I want to ensure that everyone has access to a dentist and to dental care – it is one of my top priorities, writes Victoria Atkins.

Things are improving, and last year 1.7 million more adults and around 800,000 more children saw an NHS dentist compared to 2022. But I know that in many parts of the country, just finding an NHS dentist can be difficult, even impossible – and many do not want to take on new NHS patients.

As an MP for a rural and coastal constituency in Lincolnshire, I’ve seen these problems first hand. That is why we’re launching the Dentistry Recovery Plan – to jump-start the sector and deliver up to more than 2.5 million additional NHS dentistry appointments across the country.

We’ll do this by offering cash incentives to dentists taking on new NHS patients, and golden hello payments of up to £20,000 over three years to those going to work in “dental deserts”, where services are lacking.

Specialist dental vans will be rolled out to reach patients in some of the most isolated areas of the country, ensuring everyone who needs treatment can get it. And we’ve already set out our ambition of growing the number of dentists in England by 40 per cent and helping dental therapists and hygienists work to the top of their training.

But treatment alone is not enough, and that is why our plan includes measures to prevent tooth decay from an early age.

We’ll send mobile dental teams to schools in more deprived areas to give advice and deliver preventative treatments. Nurseries and early years settings will be supported to ensure good oral hygiene becomes a part of every child’s daily routine before they go to primary school, because it is not the job of primary school teachers to watch children brushing their teeth.

And we’ll educate pregnant mums and new parents on how to protect their baby’s gums to help give them the best start in life.

We have lots of work to do, but we’re making long-term decisions to deliver change that will ease waiting lists and build a brighter future. The launch of this plan will help make things faster, simpler and fairer for everyone who needs dental care up and down the country.

