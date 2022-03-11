Denton County man gets 45 years for child porn charge

Child pornography charges net a Denton County man federal prison sentence.

A Lewisville man has been sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for child pornography violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

A new release from the office of U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said Aliyah George Simpson, 26, pleaded guilty on June 2, 2021 to five counts of production of child pornography and one count of transportation of child pornography and was sentenced to federal prison this week by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan.

The release said information presented in court showed that in the fall of 2020, members of HSI and the Flower Mound Police Department were investigating an individual using an online cloud storage service to transport files of child pornography. As part of that investigation, investigators served a search warrant at Simpson's residence, during which they seized several items of digital equipment. Through a forensic investigation, agents located a number of images and videos of a child identified as Victim 1, a minor who had not attained the age of 10-years old. Agents also located messages with other minors in a social media application, in which Simpson induced the teens to engage in sexually explicit conduct, film that conduct, and then send the recordings to him.

As part of his plea agreement, Simpson admitted to abusing Victim 1 on multiple occasions. Specifically, while Victim 1 was sleeping or unconscious, Simpson sexually abused the child and recorded the abuse on cellular telephones that he owned. Simpson has also admitted to persuading, inducing, and enticing two other minors, known as Victim 2 and Victim 3, to film themselves engaged in sexually explicit conduct and to send him the recordings. Simpson was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 15, 2020.

“This office, joined by our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, will always work tirelessly and spare no expense to detect, arrest and prosecute anyone who chooses to harm a child,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston in the release. “In fact, to those who commit these evil acts, you are our priority. We appreciate those dedicated men and women of law enforcement who make it their mission to protect the children of our communities.”

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Denton County man gets 45 years for child porn charge