DENTON, Texas - A Denton County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting and killing his girlfriend in August 2020.

Jay Rotter originally told police that his then girlfriend, Leslie Hartman, had shot herself inside their home.

Investigators quickly learned that was not the case and arrested him.

At the time of the shooting, Rotter was a narcotics detective with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.