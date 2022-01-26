Denton detectives investigating death of 1-year-old girl at Fort Worth hospital

Denton police detectives continued on Wednesday to investigate the death of a 1-year-old girl who passed away after being rushed to a local hospital.

Authorities said Wednesday that they were still working to determine what happened.

An autopsy is pending to determine the child’s cause and manner of death, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website.

She was pronounced dead at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at Cook’s Children Medical Center in Fort Worth, according to the website.

Officials at the medical examiner’s office noted that the girl had been at her Denton home before she was taken to the hospital.

Denton police did not comment on what caused the child’s death.

“That is not something we can make a definite statement on either way, as the investigation is still very much ongoing,” according to a statement released Wednesday by Denton police.

Police did not provide any other details.