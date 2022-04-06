Denton mother arrested in connection to death of 7-year-old boy, police say

Denton police have arrested the mother of a 7-year-old boy who died April 1 and are saying she concealed the abuse leading to his death, according to a news release from police.

Sabrina Ho, the mother of 7-year-old identified in the release as Phoenix Ho, was arrested on a charge of injury to a child. Ho’s boyfriend, Todd Shaw, 52, was arrested April 2 on a charge of injury to a child.

Police said they received a call April 1 around 7:30 p.m. about a child having a medical emergency in the 1600 block of East McKinney Street. Medics arrived and took the child to the hospital, where they notified police of suspicious and extensive injuries on the boy.

Phoenix Ho died at the hospital, according to police.

Detectives interviewed Sabrina Ho and Shaw as part of the investigation and found that Ho was aware that Shaw was physically abusing her child, police said. Ho kept him out of school and intentionally neglected health care for the boy to conceal signs of abuse, according to the news release.

Phoenix Ho was a second grade student at a local elementary school, according to police. Sabrina Ho is currently being held at the Denton County Jail awaiting arraignment.