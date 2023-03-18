Denton police issue endangered missing person alert for 27-year-old woman

The Denton Police Department issued an endangered missing person alert on Friday evening. for a 27-year-old woman diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

Denton police are searching for Heather Marie Dumas. She is described as a white female diagnosed with an intellectual disability, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 250 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

She was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Friday on the 1600 block of May Street on foot and was wearing galaxy design leggings, washed-out pink shoes, and a blue Vera Bradley purse with flowers on it, according to police. She has a Hello Kitty tattoo.

Law enforcement officials believe Dumas’ disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding Dumas is asked to contact the Denton Police Department at 940-349-7951.