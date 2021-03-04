Denton police officer arrested by FBI on child pornography charge, authorities say

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A Denton police officer was arrested on a federal child pornography charge, authorities say.

David Schoolcraft was charged Thursday with distribution of child pornography, according to court records. Schoolcraft was arrested Wednesday and immediately put on administrative leave, according to the police department.

The charge was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. Additional details about the investigation were not public Thursday afternoon. The FBI says Schoolcraft committed the crime over the course of a week in late December.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 12.

“The Denton Police Department is not involved in the criminal case and is cooperating with the special agents conducting the investigation,” officials said in a Wednesday news release.

Schoolcraft, a 15-year veteran of the police department, has been a patrol officer throughout his employment with the city.

