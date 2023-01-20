Denton police searching for hit-and-run driver accused of striking bicyclist

Denton police have asked for help to identify a suspect vehicle that failed to stop after striking a bicyclist Wednesday night.

The 40-year-old bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Denton police responded to the accident just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Mingo Road in Denton.

The bicyclist, a 40-year-old Denton man, reported that he was riding east on Mingo Road when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle.

Denton traffic investigators are working to determine the make and model of the suspect vehicle, which likely sustained passenger side damage.

Anyone with information call Denton traffic investigator Yancy Green at 940-349-7941.