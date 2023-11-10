Denton: On Veterans Day, a fellow Iraq combat vet turned Proud Boy awaits sentencing

On Thursday, Sept. 7, at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, my Field Artillery Officer Basic Course classmate Chris Kuehne pleaded guilty to a single felony offense of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at our Capitol.

The former Marine scout sniper, fellow captain and decorated Iraq War combat veteran turned Proud Boy now faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release. In the 34 months since that bloodstained day, more than 1,185 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the assault, Kuehne is one of approximately 410 charged with impeding law enforcement or worse, and now the most powerful person in the very same building they sacked is a proud white Christian nationalist.

Worse than the shame Kuehne brought upon his country, him not being able to help provide for his family if imprisoned, or the reduction of any earned VA disability compensation benefits if his sentence is for more than 60 days, is the guilt he must feel for what happened after his arrest.

During the early morning of Feb. 11, 2021, Kuehne, his pregnant wife, Annette, and their 4-year-old child awoke to cell phones ringing, police sirens, and bright lights shining through their windows. The FBI ordered Kuehne outside, had police cars throughout their neighborhood, and surrounded their Kansas home with armored tactical vehicles in their front, back, and side lawns. Annette picked up their child, ran downstairs, and opened the door to the laser pointers from over a dozen semi-automatic rifles fixed on them. As the SWAT team stormed past her, she walked outside barefoot into the snow, carrying their crying 4-year-old into the single-digit temperatures.

The following day, Annette had sharp abdominal pains, required immediate surgery to survive, and they lost their unborn child. To make matters worse, she could not contact her husband because all their electronics were rightfully confiscated, for Kuehne had previously encouraged his now co-defendants to delete their Kansas City Proud Boys capter telegram chat messages.

“Be prepared not only to beat down, but when you do, action of violence so utterly massive that we send a message,” was one such communication Kuehne sent around Jan. 4, 2021, as the chapter members traveled with their firearms, to include at least one AR-15 style rifle owned by Kuehne, to Arlington, Virginia.

On Jan. 6, 2021, they gathered with a larger group of Proud Boys at the Washington Monument, and as they marched to the U.S. Capitol’s west side’s barricades, Kuehne, wearing his ballistic helmet and plate carrier, shouted, “Whose streets? Our streets!” Shortly before 1 p.m., the violent mob surging past the barriers allowed Kuehne’s group to move to the restricted Lower West Plaza, and after ignoring law enforcement’s commands to disperse for over an hour, Kuehne made his way to our Capitol’s base and then onto the Upper West Terrace. At approximately 2:25 p.m., 12 minutes after the initial breach, Kuehne entered through the Senate Wing door, his group then made their way to the Crypt, and he assisted maneuvering a portable lectern underneath a metal barrier that was closing from overhead to defeat law enforcement’s efforts at preventing the chaos from spreading deeper into the seat of American democracy.

Just prior to the protest becoming an insurrection, Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson tweeted, “We MUST fight for election integrity, the Constitution, and the preservation of our republic! It will be my honor to help lead that fight in the Congress today.” The importance of now Speaker of the House Johnson often using “republic” instead of “democracy” cannot be overstated.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, the American Christian legal advocacy group where Speaker Johnson was an attorney for years, argues our founders established the United States as a constitutional republic solely based on Christian values, not as a majority rule democracy, and that minority rule is permissible to impose their values on others. This fanatical worldview, where the United States is indeed God’s country, explains the now speaker’s past anti-democratic tendencies such as organizing over 100 House Republicans to sign an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral wins in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in the weeks that followed President Donald Trump’s defeat, and him voting to overturn the president-elect’s victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania on Jan. 6, 2021. When a zealot’s fidelity to a vengeful God takes priority over our democracy, what rights will remain for those of other religions, the LGBTQ+ community, or women just wanting bodily autonomy?

Kuehne honorably served our country in the same war I did, and nobody can take that away from him. As he awaits his sentencing this Veterans Day, after what must have been an incredibly trying 34 months since he moved from the Crypt, to the Capitol Visitor Center, to eventually exiting those hallowed halls through the Senate Wing door, I honestly wonder what he thinks about a white Christian nationalist having lawfully ascended to second in line to the Biden presidency. My faith in our great democratic experiment is in average Americans like me, veterans and non-veterans alike, who are willing to stand up for the truth, encourage others to get involved, and vote to ensure that our democracy prevails.

Josh Denton is an Iraq War combat veteran, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #168 and a Portsmouth city councilor.

