Denton woman killed 3-year-old grandson by throwing him against a wall, police say

A 57-year-old woman who told authorities that she threw her 3-year-old grandson into a bathroom floor and wall has been arrested in the death of the child, Denton police said Monday.

The boy died Saturday after fighting to stay alive at a local hospital.

Denton police arrested Angela Downing and accused her of murder.

Last week, the grandmother reported to medical staff that the child had fallen down a flight of stairs accidentally, causing injury.

But on Jan. 18, Denton police were notified by officials with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services of a severely injured child being treated at a local hospital.

Following a thorough investigation, interviews with the child’s doctors, and a confession by Downing, detectives determined the child’s injuries were not accidental, police said in a news release.

During an interview with detectives, Downing, who was the child’s legal guardian, admitted to forcefully throwing the child onto the bathroom floor and against a wall, police said. Denton police did not provide any information on why the grandmother said she did it or what took place before the abuse.

The child suffered a skull fracture, a brain bleed and brain swelling, police said.

The boy was identified as Neshon Randolph Downing Jr., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Monday.

Denton police noted that the case was a tragic reminder of how devastating child abuse can be, and how the relationship between suspect and victim can vary.

If you suspect or know of a child who is being abused, please call the Denton Police Department at (940) 349-8181, or the Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas at (972) 317-2818. Always call 911 in an emergency.