Denver Archdiocese sues Colorado preschool program over non-discrimination clause

The Denver Catholic Archdiocese filed a lawsuit against the state of Colorado's Department of Early Childhood and Universal Preschool Program on Wednesday, alleging the non-discrimination clause in the state’s universal preschool program violates their First Amendment rights.

The diocese and two Denver area Catholic preschools are claiming that the program’s requirement that any participating school must, “accept any applicant without regard to a student or family's religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity,” violates Catholic teachings, precludes them from participating in the Universal Preschool Program and is in violation of the Free Exercise clause of the First Amendment.

The diocese recommended in 2019 that Catholic schools not enroll transgender students and suggested that gay parents be treated differently than straight parents.

Colorado’s Universal Preschool Program, signed into law in 2022, provides eligible families at least 15 hours of state-funded preschool per week.

Preschool becomes latest cultural battleground

The lawsuit states that staff at both St. Mary Catholic Parish in Littleton and St. Bernadette Catholic Parish in Lakewood sign contracts requiring them to abide by traditional Catholic teachings and that parents must, "understand and accept 'the community’s worldview and convictions' regarding Catholic moral issues like life, marriage, and human sexuality.”

“While it's unfortunate to see different groups of adults attempting to co-opt preschool for themselves, perhaps because they want to not allow gay parents to send their kids to preschool,” the Govenor’s office said in a statement. "The voters were clear on their support for parent choice and a universal, mixed delivery system that is independently run, that doesn't discriminate against anyone and offers free preschool to every child no matter who their parents are.”

The diocese argues that by excluding their schools from the Universal Preschool Program low-income families are shut out from their preferred school and that the state has, "cornered the market for preschool services."

“Colorado is slamming the door on hundreds of parents that need help sending their kids to preschool, all because the schools that are best for their kids reflect their beliefs," Nick Reaves, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs said in a press release accompanying the filing.

The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial to overturn the requirement.

