Denver area "killing spree": What we know

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

Denver-area shootings have left at least four people dead and three others wounded, including a police officer, authorities said late Monday.

What we know: Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen confirmed at a news conference that the sole suspect died after the "killing spree" during a shootout in with officers in the city of Lakewood, in the greater Denver metropolitan area.

Zoom in: "There are four significant locations where gunfire took place in the City and County of Denver," Pazen said.

  • The shootings began just after 5 p.m. in central Denver, when the shooter killed two women and wounded one man, according to police.

  • Another man was fatally shot nearby and a gun was again fired at a third location, but no injuries were reported.

  • Police then pursued a vehicle with the suspect inside, before the suspect died in the gunfire exchange, per Pazon.

The bottom line: Lakewood Police Department spokesperson John Romero told the news conference there was no additional "safety concern to the community."

  • "This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening," Pazen said.

What to watch: Police were still investigating a motive for the shootings and have yet to publicly identify the suspect.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

