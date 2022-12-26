Denver Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett

Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers worked out 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman on Monday because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s crucial game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air. Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday and will have surgery Tuesday, interim coach Steve Wilks said. Wilks also said it will be determined after surgery whether Horn is done for the season or will be able to play with a club on his arm.