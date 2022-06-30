Denver celebrates Stanley Cup winners with parade

Reuters

Russia's Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed for the second time a hearing on whether to designate Ukraine's Azov Regiment, which defied besieging Russian forces for weeks in Mariupol, as a terrorist entity. Russia said in May that 2,439 Ukrainian defenders had surrendered after staging a desperate last stand in the bunkers and tunnels of the Azovstal steelworks in the southern port city, scene of some of the worst devastation of the war. They included members of the Azov Regiment, whose fighters are revered as heroes in Ukraine but have frequently been characterised by Moscow as Russian-hating neo-Nazis.