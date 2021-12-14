Denver City Council vote to override mayor's veto of a flavored tobacco ban fails
The mayor's veto of a flavored tobacco ban will stand after a Denver city council vote Monday evening failed to override the veto.
The mayor's veto of a flavored tobacco ban will stand after a Denver city council vote Monday evening failed to override the veto.
Ben Simmons is among the players on New York’s radar as a target ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, sources confirm.
Following the Oxford High School shootings, there have been a flurry of threats made on social media to schools all over Michigan.
Photos from the Florida arena showed many empty seats, and eventually "the top level was closed," the Sun Sentinel reported.
"We need an Oval Office address. He has to leave now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand," Trump Jr. texted Meadows.
Ticket sales were so lackluster the upper tier of the arena was shut down, reports the Sun Sentinel.
'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace leaves for CNN+ streaming. Known for tough interviews, he stood apart from commentators like Tucker Carlson.
A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day. Since voters approved Proposition 12 by a 2-to-1 ratio in November 2018, state officials have missed deadlines for releasing specific regulations covering the humane treatment of animals that provide meat for the California market. “We’re saying this is not going to work,” said Nate Rose, a spokesman for the California Grocers Association. It has allowed pork processed under the old rules and held in cold storage to be sold in California in 2022, which could prevent shortages for weeks or even months.
A rare conviction of a senior Chinese intelligence officer sheds light on China's shadowy effort to steal military and industrial secrets.
The legal battle over Ocean City's topless ordinance continues. This time the petitioners are sending it to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Robert Scott Palmer, arrested after being identified in a HuffPost story, apologized for falling for a "false narrative about a stolen election."
If rising gasoline prices are hitting you hard, Christian Walker, son of retired football great and Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, wants you to know he's feeling the pain as well. Even if he’s voicing his opinions while sporting pricey designer duds.
The context for the message is unclear, but it comes amid scrutiny of the Guard’s slow response to the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol.
Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, said the January 6 special committee obtained texts from Fox News personalities on January 6.
Sen. Dick Durbin said Cotton's objection to the US attorney nominees could threaten public safety and put millions of Americans' security at risk.
Stitt notified the state's two largest tribes the agreements would end Dec. 31, they say.
Fourth Amendment protections have been chipped away at for around a century, violating the civil rights of American citizens.
Experts told Military Times to expect a "permanently" militarized border between Russia and Ukraine, and an invasion could be triggered if Ukraine attains advanced weapons.
A vote by Serb lawmakers to start pulling their autonomous Serb Republic out of Bosnia's armed forces, judiciary, and tax system is "wrong, dangerous" and could threaten regional stability, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday. His comments came after Germany's new government called on the European Union to impose sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik over the decision. Last week's non-binding motion is meant to pave the way for secession from Bosnia, which was split into two autonomous regions - the Serb Republic and the Federation, dominated by Bosniaks and Croats - after its 1992-1995 war. The three institutions represent the key pillars of joint security, rule of law and the economic system.
“Great man of God” was not a neutral phrase for the front page. | Opinion
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics