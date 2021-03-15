Denver digging out from weekend snowstorm

A powerful late winter snowstorm has dumped over 3 feet of heavy, wet snow on parts of Colorado and Wyoming, shutting down roads, closing state legislatures in both states and interfering with COVID-19 vaccinations. (March 15)

Recommended Stories

  • Winter storm closes roads in Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska

    The National Weather Service in Wyoming called it a “historic and crippling” winter storm that would cause extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions through at least early Monday. Major roads southeast of a line that crosses diagonally from the southwest corner of Wyoming to its northeast corner were closed Sunday, including roads in and out of Cheyenne and Casper.

  • Denver's airport reopens after powerful winter storm

    Denver's airport reopened Monday after a powerful late winter snowstorm dumped over 3 feet of heavy, wet snow on parts of Colorado and Wyoming, shutting down roads, closing state legislatures in both states and interfering with COVID-19 vaccinations. The 27 inches (68 centimeters) that had fallen by the end of Sunday at Denver International Airport on the plains east of downtown made it the fourth biggest snowfall in the city’s history, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. The storm system, fueled by moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, had moved out of the region and into northeastern Nebraska by Monday, said Evan Direnzo, a meteorologist for the weather service in Boulder.

  • Historic snowstorm knocks out power in Colorado

    More than 27 inches fell around Denver's airport.

  • Deep snow in Rockies, Possible tornadoes in Texas

    A major snowstorm is making travel hazardous in the central Rockies, grounding flights and closing roads. Possible tornadoes hit the Texas Panhandle over the weekend. (March 15)

  • Winter Storm Dumps Snow Near Denver

    Snow continued to fall in the Denver area on Sunday, March 14, as a major winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of northern Colorado.The National Weather Service forecast the storm would continue through Sunday night, causing hazardous travel conditions.This video, posted to Twitter by @AnnieSage, shows now falling in Centennial, Colorado, early on Sunday morning. Credit: Anne Sagebiel via Storyful

  • Colorado and Wyoming buried under feet of snow

    A massive snowstorm that began on March 13 kicked into overdrive on Sunday, burying swaths of Colorado and Wyoming under feet of snow and leaving many drivers stranded.

  • 2 storms bring snow and tornadoes to the Central US, severe weather on Gulf Coast

    Up to 52 inches of snow fell in Wyoming and up to 42 inches of snow fell in in northern Colorado on Sunday and there were more than a dozen reported tornadoes in Texas panhandle that damaged homes and flipped vehicles. Denver got a massive 27 inches of snow in the biggest snowstorm they have had since 2003, and the second biggest snowstorm in March in recorded history. Cheyenne, Wyoming, got nearly 30 inches of snow, making it the biggest snowstorm in the city’s history.

  • Dangerous winter storm batters western U.S. as airport, highways shut down

    A dangerous winter storm pummeled parts of the U.S. Rockies and western Plains with heavy snow on Sunday, shutting down Denver's busy airport, stranding motorists and forcing the closure of major highways. Snowfall and blizzard conditions were expected to continue until midnight local time in parts of Colorado, the National Weather Service said, and by evening three feet (1 meter) of snow had dropped in high-altitude areas. In Cheyenne, Wyoming, about 26 inches (65.5 cm) of snow had fallen by noon, the National Weather Service reported, setting a new two-day record for the city.

  • Denver Airport Shuts Down as Blizzard Dumps Over Two Feet of Snow East of Rockies

    All flights were canceled and runways shut down at the Denver International Airport on Sunday, March 14, as a blizzard hit Colorado, the airport said.As of midnight on Sunday the National Weather Service (NWS) had recorded 27.1 inches of snow, making the storm the fourth largest in area history, the NWS said.Local news reports said at least 2,600 flights were canceled in total, from Saturday into Monday, and area roadways were impassable.The airport announced that all runways would remain closed until 2 pm local time on Monday. Credit: Phillip Marzette via Storyful

  • Snow-Clearing Efforts Underway in North-Central Colorado

    Snow-clearing operations were underway at Chatfield State Park in north-central Colorado on March 15.The National Weather Service said that the winter storm left more than 27 inches of snow at Denver International Airport, making it the fourth-biggest snowstorm in Denver since 1881.Most of the area was forecast to see dry conditions and partly cloudy skies, with light snow predicted to fall in the mountains. Credit: CPW NE Region via Storyful

  • Back-up plan: NCAA tourney standbys not expecting a call

    Louisville Cardinals coach Chris Mack isn’t holding his breath waiting for the call for his team to replace another unable to play in the NCAA Tournament because of COVID issues. Although the Cardinals (13-7) are the first alternate to fill an open spot and undergoing testing protocols, Mack and his program are resigned to being on the outside looking in on March Madness and the NIT — which Louisville declined to participate in. “I mean, we’ll be ready,” Mack said Monday during a virtual news conference call.

  • Grammys 2021: The Country Music Winners

    From Best Country Album to Best American Roots Performance, the complete country and Americana rundown

  • Will You Pay Taxes During Retirement?

    Whether you will pay taxes—and how much—after you retire depends on your sources of retirement income and how much you’ll draw on them each year.

  • Toys ‘R’ Us Is Sold Again as WHP Global Takes Controlling Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Toys “R” Us has a new owner as the retailer that once dominated the market for children’s playthings seeks a path back to relevancy.WHP Global will take a controlling stake in Tru Kids Inc., an entity that acquired the brand’s intellectual property during the retail giant’s 2018 liquidation. The buyer will manage the business and “direct its strategic expansion,” according to a statement Monday. Financial details weren’t disclosed.The sale marks another turning point in the tortured recent history of Toys “R” Us, which defined the toy industry for generations of Americans in the 20th Century. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2017 amid crushing debt and rising competition from online sellers such as Amazon.com Inc.With the chain’s U.S. stores closed, the Toys “R” Us name has been used in recent years for a website that markets toys and then directs shoppers to another retailer to make purchases: originally Target Corp., then Amazon.com more recently.Tru Kids opened two U.S. stores in 2019, but those locations closed recently due to the crippling effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the broader retail industry. This incarnation of Toys “R” Us is on a long list of retailers damaged by Covid-19 after governments forced nonessential chains and malls to close and then put restrictions on operations.Yehuda Shmidman, WHP’s chief executive officer, has been on the Tru Kids board since 2019. WHP is backed by a $350 million equity commitment from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.Tru Kids, started by a former Toys “R” Us executive to revive the brand, has been owned by investment funds including Solus Alternative Asset Management, which will remain a shareholder.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 1,100-plus canceled flights across US as Colorado digs out following major snowstorm

    American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest and United have all issued waivers covering travel in Colorado through Monday.

  • India to propose cryptocurrency ban -source

    A source told Reuters India will propose a law banning cryptocurrency.A senior government official says trading or even holding such digital assets would be criminalized.The bill aligns with the government’s agenda for 2021, which aimed to ban private virtual currencies like Bitcoin and replace them with an official digital currency.The official says the measure would give cryptocurrency holders up to six months to empty their accounts.Afterward, penalties will be levied for possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets.A government panel in 2019 recommended jail up to 10 years for dealing in cryptocurrencies, but the Reuters source declined to say whether the new bill includes those terms.The bill is backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose party, the BJP, holds a majority in Parliament.If the ban becomes law, India would be the first major economy to criminalize holding cryptocurrency.Even China, which has banned mining and trading, does not penalize possession.India’s Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.Meanwhile, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, hit a record high value over the weekend, which has nearly doubled this year.

  • 16-year-old to face murder, arson charges

    A teenager charged in connection with a fatal fire in Lowell is in custody and due in court.

  • H.R.1 bill's impact on voting rights, and why another split party vote is imminent: Yahoo News Explains

    One of the biggest political battles this year is going to be over voting and elections. Democrats are pushing House Resolution 1 (H.R. 1), a big piece of legislation also known as the "For the People Act." The resolution would make it standard for states to have about two weeks of early voting, automatic voter registration and no-excuse mail-in voting, It would also crack down on gerrymandering, a practice in which state legislatures create congressional districts that are distorted and disfigured in an attempt to give their party an advantage. The House has already passed this proposal, and the Senate is beginning to take it up through the committee process. Yahoo News Senior Political Correspondent Jon Ward explains what’s ahead and why finding a bipartisan solution may be an uphill battle.

  • 'A humanitarian crisis': Pelosi decries 'broken system' as Biden asks FEMA to help with migrant children at border

    "I'm so pleased that the president, as a temporary measure, has sent FEMA to the border in order to help facilitate the children," Pelosi said.

  • Vernon Adams working out with Anthony Brown, predicts 12-win Oregon Ducks season

    Can Anthony Brown be the next great Oregon quarterback?