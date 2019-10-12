This article, Denver experiences 70-degree temperature drop, originally appeared on CBSNews.com

On Wednesday, Denver experienced bright, sunny, almost summer-like weather with 83 degree temperatures. But on Thursday, just before midnight, the temperature in the city plunged to a wintry 13 degrees — a record low for this time of year.

The 70-degree temperature drop from one day to the next nearly broke a local record. It tied for the second-largest temperature change in the city since 1872, when records began, according to CBS Denver.

The biggest two-day temperature change occurred in 2008, when temps dropped 76 degrees between December 14 and 15, CBS Denver reports.

And while this week's temperature plunge wasn't the most drastic drop ever, it was certainly the largest temperature swing to occur in October. The frigid weather was accompanied by the area's first snowfall of the season, which left Denver coated in 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Colorado Weather More

A bicyclist rides down South Monroe Street as the season's first snow storm sweeps over Denver metropolitan area Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Denver. David Zalubowski / AP

NBA cancels media events for teams in China

Nonprofit helps children and teens with skin conditions build confidence

Ford dealer offers buyers a Bible, flag and a $400 gun with new car purchase