Denver experimented with giving people $1,000 a month. It reduced homelessness and increased full-time employment, a study found.

`A study found that direct cash assistance reduced homelessness and increased employment in Denver.

About 800 homeless Denver residents have been getting monthly payments ranging from $50 to $1,000.

They reported fewer nights spent sleeping on the street.

It doesn't necessarily buy happiness, but both personal experience and academic research suggest that when people have more money, they're more likely to lead a pleasant life. That's the premise of a social experiment in Denver, where for the past few months several hundred of the city's most vulnerable people have been given cash with no strings attached.

The results, so far: Participants who were sleeping on the streets at the start of the experiment — now with more money in their pockets — said they were feeling safer, experiencing better mental health, and enjoying access to more stable and welcoming living arrangements.

Mark Donovan, the founder and executive director of the Denver Basic Income Project, told Insider he was "very encouraged" by the findings.

"Many participants reported that they have used the money to pay off debt, repair their car, secure housing, and enroll in a course," he said. "These are all paths that could eventually lead participants out of poverty and allow them to be less dependent on social support programs."

Donovan founded the Denver Basic Income Project in 2021. An entrepreneur, he made his money off Wooden Ships — a clothing company that specializes in sweaters for women — and an investment in Tesla that skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic. He used some of that cash, and a $2 million contribution from the city, to begin distributing money to others last year.

Commentary on homelessness often focuses on mental health and addiction, perceived as the chief drivers of a spike in people sleeping on the streets in cities from Sacramento, California, to Jacksonville, Florida. But the Pew Charitable Trust wrote in a recent analysis that research had "consistently found that homelessness in an area is driven by housing costs."

Six months in, most who received money from the project were better off, and significantly so, researchers at the University of Denver's Center for Housing and Homelessness Research found.

How Denver's universal basic income plan worked

Last October, more than 800 people were enrolled in the basic-income plan, but they didn't all receive the same stipend. There are three groups: One receives $1,000 a month for a year; another receives $6,500 up front and then $500 a month from there; and another gets just $50 a month.

While cautioning that this was only an interim six-month follow-up for what is a yearlong program, the researchers nonetheless found stark and encouraging changes in participants' material conditions. Those who received $500 a month or more had seen the biggest gains. At the start, fewer than 10% said they were living in their own home or apartment, while at the six-month point, more than a third said they lived in their own housing.

The guaranteed income also dramatically reduced visible homelessness. When the initiative began, some 6% of the people in the $1,000-a-month group said they were sleeping outside; the number fell to zero six months later. The group that received a large lump sum similarly reported a decline from 10% sleeping outdoors to 3%. Even those who received just $50 moved indoors, to a degree, with the outdoor-sleeping rate declining to 4% from 8%.

Where were people going? Many, actually, to their own place. In the group receiving $1,000 a month, 34% of participants said they resided in their own home or apartment, up from just 8% a half-year earlier. For all groups, the number who said they were sleeping in shelters was more than halved, and all reported increased feelings of safety in their current sleep location. Overall mental health also seemed to improve, though the group that received $50 reported slightly more stress and anxiety than before — and a little less hope.

Other cities are also trying UBI

That material gains were seen among all groups suggests at least some of the improvements may be attributable to something other than cash, such as increased access to other services during the study period (the researchers don't speculate). And the study also relied on participants self-reporting their situations in exchange for payments of up to $30.

But the findings track with other cities' experiences.

In San Francisco, a study of 14 people receiving $500 a month found two-thirds of those who were homeless at the start had found permanent housing six months later. Smaller cities, such as Santa Fe, New Mexico, have also experimented with cash payments, as have rural areas, including in upstate New York. Philadelphia is even extending the concept to other vulnerable groups, including people who are pregnant.

Outside the United States, other countries are also finding the carrot of direct cash assistance to be a more effective means of addressing certain social ills than either the stick of policing or the patronization of more traditional assistance programs, where aid comes with strings.

Vancouver, British Columbia, recently gave about $5,600 to a group of more than a hundred people experiencing poverty.

"Housing improved, it reduced homelessness, it increased spending and savings over time, and was a net savings for government and taxpayers," Jiaying Zhao, an associate professor of psychology at the University of British Columbia, told The Guardian.

