A storm forecast to hit the West Coast of the United States starting this weekend was located over the Bering Sea (top center) on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-West) A long-duration storm has the potential to unload a month's worth of rain in a few days and deliver blockbuster snow to the mountains of the West Coast from this weekend to next week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Heavy rain and snow will be beneficial for drought relief, but it can lead to major problems f