Denver grand jury indicts team of 24 in drug-trafficking conspiracy

May 19—A grand jury in Denver indicted 24 defendants Friday for their alleged involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, according to a press release from the Colorado U.S. Attorney's Office.

Out of the 24 indicted, eight of which were from Colorado, Susanna Carreno-Hernandez, 42, Xiomara Faith Fabres, 41, and Ian Michael Payne Jr., 36, are from Colorado Springs.

According to crime records, Fabres was convicted of felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon in 2021.

According to the release, allegations within the indictment accused the team of 24 of allegedly participating in a conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, over 50 grams of methamphetamine, 500 grams of a drug-concoction, including methamphetamine, and 1 kilogram of heroin.

"The indictment alleges that certain members of the conspiracy arranged for funds derived from the drug distribution to be moved from Colorado to California," the press release reads.

Funds collected from the group's efforts were also allegedly sent internationally from California to Mexico to fellow conspirer, 36-year-old Juan Demetrio Villapando Jr., according to the release.

The investigation was a result of work from numerous law enforcement agencies including the FBI, IRS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The prosecution is being led by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cyrus Chung and Alexander Duncan.

Investigative efforts were led by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), which carries the mission of identifying, disrupting and dismantling high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transitional criminal organizations that pose imminent threats to surrounding communities.

"OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks," according to the release.