Denver gunman kills four in citywide spree before wounded cop shoots him dead

Denver was reeling on Tuesday after a gunman killed four people in a violent killing spree across the metro area before a three-year veteran police officer, already wounded, killed him in a shoutout.

Lyndon James McLeod, 47, began his shooting spree in Denver around 5pm Monday, police said Tuesday in a news conference. He was known to police and had been investigated twice before but no charges were filed.

Travelling in a van, McLeod first opened fire in the South Broadway neighbourhood of Denver. He shot two women and wounded a man before heading to the Cheesman Park neighbourhood, where he shot and killed a man, according to police.

He headed to another intersection near the Denver Health hospital campus and fired shots, then exchanged fire with Denver police officers who tried to stop him but got away.

Next he headed to Lakewood, which has its own police department, and killed a man there, police said. Officers also engaged him in Lakewood but he kept firing and escaped again, fleeing on foot and heading to the Hyatt House Hotel, where he spoke briefly to the 28-year-old woman working at the front desk before fatally shooting her.

McLeod then encountered another Lakewood police officer, who has not been identified, and shot her before she returned fire, killing him and stopping the spree. The Lakewood public information officer said Tuesday that she had undergone surgery and the department was withholding her identity as family travelled to Colorado to be with her.

Police officials said most victims were known to the suspect. It was not clear whether he knew the hotel employee but he had issues with Hyatt House previously, police said. Investigations continue into McLeod’s motives; business records show he has owned at least one Denver tattoo business.

Victims who have been identified so far are Sarah Steck, 28, who worked at Hyatt House; Alicia Cardenas, the 44-year-old owner of Denver’s Sol Tribe Tattoo & Piercing ; Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, who was also at Sol; and tattoo artist Danny Scofield, 38, who worked at Lucky 13 Tattoo in Lakewood.

A GoFundMe set up by a friend for Ms Maldonado had by Tuesday evening already raised more than $62,000; her husband was also shot and is “fighting for his life in the ICU,” according to the site.

A 30-year friend of Ms Cardenas, Amy Gordon, confirmed her death Tuesday and told the Denver Gazette that she was “stunned.”

“Alicia was an amazing individual. Her loss is a piece of Denver that’s being erased,” Ms Gordon said, adding: “I just pray people will stop being as short sighted in their anger and disgust on society.

“This is the holiday season. To have this type of spree take place is not normal for our community,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said. “We cannot lose sight of the victims in this, the people who are still fighting for their lives, including a Lakewood agent.”