Denver Health Nurse Line aims to divert less serious 911 calls
Denver 911 and Denver Health want to expand a pilot program that helps patients possibly avoid an expensive ER visit while freeing up resources for first responders.
Denver 911 and Denver Health want to expand a pilot program that helps patients possibly avoid an expensive ER visit while freeing up resources for first responders.
"A good majority of the public confused us as the original singers of the jingle," Boyz II Men tell Yahoo.
TV typically has "thrived on showing women in competition with one another," author Ellyn Lem tells Yahoo Entertainment.
When you accidentally drop your phone off the roof trying to take a sneaky photo of Santa, this case will protect it.
Keller avoided prison time after apologizing for his actions on Jan. 6.
Reviewers say it's 'like a hug from a gentle cloud warmed by the sun' — and it makes a lovely gift too!
Fresno State said assistant head coach Tim Skipper will serve as the team's interim coach.
You know you're gonna need them ... any minute now.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
To be honest, flares are more flattering than your standard leggings. The post These are the best flare leggings to buy if TikTok convinced you that your regular leggings aren’t cool anymore appeared first on In The Know.
YouTube's dramatic content gatekeeping decisions of late have a long history behind them, and there's an equally long history of these defenses being bypassed.
A Paris-based startup called Capsule wants to transform the way users seek out their daily news. Instead of offering a standard news aggregator experience, Capsule's mission is to become the "Spotify for news" by combining AI technology and human editorial curation to provide a news-reading experience that transforms news articles, newsletter snippets and even tweets (posts on X) and other social updates, into digestible information through its user-friendly app. The experience of using Capsule, meanwhile, feels much like swiping through TikTok or other social apps in some ways.
Sci-fi strategy sequel Homeworld 3 at last has a firm release date. It’s now slated to arrive on March 8.
Elon Musk's explosive call-out of Disney CEO Bob Iger highlights a fundamental conflict in how the world's richest individual views speech and advertising on his platform X.
Chevy's heartwarming holiday commercial sheds light on an Alzheimer's treatment known as reminiscence therapy.
Porsche created a one-off 911 Turbo to celebrate the 911's 60th birthday. The commemorative coupe is inspired by the first Turbo built in 1974.
Huawei is allegedly building a self-sufficient chip network, with help from a Shenzhen city government investment fund.
49ers-Eagles is set up to be an instant classic but it's not the only game on the Week 13 slate with juicy storylines. CBS Sports Jacob Gibbs joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the fantasy viewer guide and helps identify which games to binge, stream and skip in Week 13.
The "Black-ish" alum recalls dealing with reproductive health issues as a young teen.
Williams faced nine felony charges that carried a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.