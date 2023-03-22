Denver High School Shooting Seriously Injures 2 Faculty Members

Denver's East High School is seen in this March 14, 2016, file photo.

Denver's East High School is seen in this March 14, 2016, file photo.

Two administrators were seriously injured in a shooting at East High School in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, when a student produced a handgun during a search and opened fire.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told reporters both staffers were transported to Denver Health Medical Center where one is listed in serious but stable condition. The other is in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

The shooter fled the school after opening fire and remains at large, Thomas said.

Thomas declined to identify the suspect, citing his status as a juvenile, but did say officials know who he is and would be executing a search warrant at his home.

“We are looking for the suspect, we will find that suspect, and we will hold that suspect accountable for his actions this morning,” Thomas said.

The suspect had agreed to be patted down every day as part of a behavioral safety plan. Thomas said the recurring search happened in an office near the front of the school, away from other students and staff.

The shooting comes barely a month after an East student was fatally shot in a separate incident near the school.

At least a thousand students staged a walkout in response to that shooting earlier this month, walking to the state capitol nearby where they filled the House and Senate galleries in support of stricter gun control laws.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock acknowledged Wednesday that parents are “frustrated and they’re angry” over the state of safety at the school, “as they should be.”

“We must continue to work on addressing safety in our school buildings and in our city in general,” he said at a press conference.

