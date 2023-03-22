A High School Student Who Had To Be Patted Down Every Morning As Part Of A Safety Plan Shot Two Staff Members, Police Said

Emergency personnel remove police tape outside East High School after a school shooting on Wednesday in Denver. Hyoung Chang / AP

A student is at large after shooting two adult staff members at a Denver high school while being patted down, police said Wednesday.

Officers were called at around 9:50 a.m. about a shooting at East High School and found two adults with gunshot wounds. The victims, both men, were taken to the hospital. One was in critical condition and the other was stable, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said at a news conference.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who they described as a Black male student who was under a safety plan that required him to be searched at the start of every school day.

During the search, which officials said took place outside the school building and away from other students, a firearm was located on the student and "several shots were fired," Thomas said. The student then fled the scene.

Police said they know who he is and where he lives, and were executing a search warrant at his residence.

"He obviously is armed and dangerous and willing to use the weapon as we learned this morning," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said.

According to Thomas, school officials had not found a gun on the student in previous searches, until today.

Alex Marrero, the superintendent of Denver Public Schools, declined to elaborate as to why the student was put on a safety plan. But he said that students are put on safety plans based on "educational and also behavioral experiences that each individual student may have exhibited in the past."

At the time of the shooting, paramedics were already at the school because of an unrelated incident involving a student who had an allergic reaction, and so they were able to immediately administer treatment to the two adult victims, authorities said.

The shooting is the latest in a string of incidents involving gun violence at East High School. In February, Luis Garcia, a 16-year-old student, was shot while in sitting his car near school grounds. He died two weeks later.

His fellow East High students walked out of class to the state Capitol in early March to protest gun violence and advocate for more stringent gun control measures.

This is the line of students trying to get into the state capitol right now protesting for gun control after the shooting death of a student at East High School.They’re waiting to go through a magnetometer. 04:26 PM - 03 Mar 2023

Since then, students have been subjected to multiple gun violence–related lockdowns, including on Wednesday.

Ben Roy, a parent to an East High senior, told the Denver Post that it has been "relentless" for students this year.

"It feels like every other week there’s been a perimeter lockdown," Roy said. "It’s just constant."

Marrero, the superintendent, said two armed officers will be assigned to East High until the end of the school year.

East High principal Terita Walker and Denver Public Schools did not respond to requests for comment.

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of March 22, at least 3,944 people have died from gun violence this year, and another 5,346 have died by suicide, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive .

