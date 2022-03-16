Denver is home to the new "Bachelorette": Gabby Windey, a former Broncos cheerleader

Denver's Gabby Windey didn't receive the final rose on ABC's "The Bachelor."

Driving the news: She got something better: she's the new "Bachelorette."

Catch up quick: In the first of the two-episode finale — billed as "the rose ceremony from Hell" — Windey kicked Clayton Echard to the curb, but stuck around to hear him out.

In the final episode, Echard was the one who tossed Windey — and the other finalist Rachel Recchia — for a girl who had left earlier in the season.

The twist: The two women trumped the bachelor: Windey and Recchia were announced the latest Bachelorettes.

Why it (doesn't) matter: It's the first time that two bachelorettes will compete at the same time.

Our thought bubble: As Windey said in the finale, "Hell, yeah."

