Denver man confronts beer drive-thru clerk with assault rifle

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bradford Betz
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A man armed with an assault rifle confronted a beer store drive-thru clerk in Denver Sunday afternoon before threatening two police officers who had responded to the scene.

The officers had responded to a call from the Great American Beer Store in the 1300 block of West Alameda around 2:10 p.m., Division Chief Ron Thomas said. The clerk told the officers that said a man had approached the store while brandishing a weapon but the circumstances of their interaction was not immediately clear.

The officers spotted the suspect about a block from the liquor store, Thomas said. The officers parked their distance at a safe distance away from the suspect, got out, and began issuing commands.

Thomas said the suspect ignored the officers’ commands, began advancing toward them, and threatened the officers with the assault weapon.

The officers fired their weapons, and the suspect went down, Thomas said.

DRUNK DRIVER ALLEGEDLY HITS FIVE NYPD OFFICERS ON STATEN ISLAND: COPS

The officers rendered aid before an ambulance arrived on scene and transported the suspect to a local hospital. The suspect, who Thomas identified only as an "adult Black male," remains hospitalized in unknown condition.

Neither of the officers was injured. Multiple agencies are investigating the incident. The results of the investigation will be presented to the Denver District Attorney at a later date for review.

Thomas said the suspect’s interaction with the liquor store attendant is still being investigated. The attendant was not hurt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to the liquor store for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Kate Middleton received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine shot: 'I'm hugely grateful'

    The Duchess of Cambridge was pictured sitting for her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at London's Science Museum.

  • US daily COVID case rate has fallen to its lowest point in nearly a year

    About 40% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new guidelines for summer camps.

  • 10 Films to Watch This Memorial Day Weekend to Honor Those Who Served (Guest Blog)

    “Thank you for your service.” The words have become a cliché, but Hollywood has tried long and hard to make them matter. The industry has produced countless films about warfare and those who died for their country (whom we remember this week). But it has had a mixed record on presenting characters suffering the after-effects of putting their lives on the line. They may have survived, but lost comrades and innocence. It is their moment, too. WW2 brought the most cinematic treatment, and one of the directors who himself served — William Wyler — later had the guts to depict the challenges soldiers faced when the fighting stopped. Vietnam was likely the most troublesome to depict, it being the one we lost. Right-winger John Wayne was up first, with “The Green Berets,” gung-ho in flavor. It wasn’t until the late ‘70s that a pair of exceptional movies focused less on the reason for the conflict than its impact on those who were there. Iraq and Afghanistan have received their share — thank you, Kathryn Bigelow — with mixed intentions and results. The film interpretations have pretty much mirrored the feelings of those on the home front. Where Hollywood celebs raised money, entertained troops, and opened canteens to mix with the WW2 soldiers, many of those who served in subsequent conflicts returned to silence (Korea) or protests (Vietnam). Over time, that has changed. Current performers who have stood up for soldiers include Bradley Cooper (who hosted screenings at veterans hospitals), Mark Wahlberg (Active in the Wounded Warrior Project) and Jon Stewart. (who offered internships to veterans), Michael B. Jordan and Pam Dawber have supported a Los Angeles organization called Village for Vets. That one was founded by Marcie Polier Swartz, — who previously founded Entertainment Data, the company that pioneered analytics for Hollywood films on a 24/7 basis — an impassioned and creative executive. Recently, she partnered with Amazon Fresh and Prime Video to deliver 1,100 boxes of food to more than 600 veterans in low-income supported housing. The event coincided with Jordan’s newest film, “Without Remorse,” and the actor surprised drivers by showing up to help pack the food. “We have to pay close attention and do a better job of understanding what the process is like for Vets when they come home,” Jordan said at the time. Dawber admitted she was seeking a new cause when she noticed all the homeless veterans outside the huge VA facility in Westwood, one that has been underused due to lack of attention and dollars. “It seemed like a metaphor somehow,” Dawber says. “I’m just a helper bee, but I have contacts, and I know how to help organize,” she says, “including a Super Bowl party we do at the VA’s Welcome Center.” (Supportive husband Mark Harmon joined for a screening event for the organization.) This is a time to pay tribute and remember those who lost their lives — but also to understand the complications of a long-held characteristic of the soldier. As Sen. Tammy Duckworth (who lost both legs flying a helicopter in Iraq) writes in her new memoir, “there’s a notion that a lot of Veterans share..a feeling that if they accept help for themselves, they’re somehow taking it from someone else.” As we honor those who served, here is my list of 10 films worth watching about what may not have been the best years of their lives, but likely the veterans’ most memorable ones. “The Men” Directed by Fred Zinneman, this 1950 movie is most notable for being Marlon Brando’s first. He plays a WW2 veteran who has lost the use of both his legs and unhappily spends time in a hospital with others who were disabled. Brando spent a month in a hospital in preparation for the film. “The Best Years of Our Lives” The aforementioned 1946 William Wyler classic about three men who return to very different expectations, and realities. Starring Frederic March and Myrna Loy, the movie not only took home the Best Picture Oscar, but March won Best Actor and real-life Vet Harold Russell, who had lost both hands in battle, won Best Supporting Actor for his first role. Powerful, painful, and brave. “Coming Home,” “Deer Hunter” and “Born on the Fourth of July” The first two were released in 1978: great movies, exploring what so many Vietnam veterans returned to. Jane Fonda had taken flack for criticizing the war (Ron Brownstein writes in “Rock Me On The Water” she repeated her allegations that returning POWs selected by the Pentagon were lying about systemic tortures”) so producing “Coming Home” was an important apology. She won the Oscar for Best Actress and Jon Voight won Best Actor as the embittered and disabled vet. “The Deer Hunter,” about three returning soldiers, earned multiple nominations and introduced us officially to Meryl Streep. “Born On The Fourth of July” came out about ten years later, but dealt with the harrowing true-life story of vet-turned-activist Ron Kovic. Oscar-nominated Tom Cruise soared in the role. “Flags of Our Fathers” and “American Sniper” This could be called the Clint Eastwood chapter. Regardless of where the director stood — or stands — politically, these were honest portrayals of those who served and came back with different kinds of repercussions. “Flags,” in 2006, focuses on the men who raised that iconic American symbol at Iwo Jima. A turning point in the war…but what about their lives after? “American Sniper” stars Bradley Cooper as a Navy SEAL whose shooting prowess was legendary in Iraq. The story deals with the difficulty he had in leaving that war behind. “In the Valley of Elah” A heartbreaking murder mystery from 2007, starring Tommy Lee Jones and Charlize Theron. Although about the Iraq War, this is ultimately a family drama, one filled with veterans. (“Living in this house, he couldn’t have felt like a man if he hadn’t gone,” “I saw my father come back from war and it practically destroyed him”) “Decoration Day” A 1990 television movie starring a hugely appealing James Garner (who won the Golden Globe) as a vet (“We’re all wounded in some way”) and judge who comes out of retirement to help an old friend who refuses to accept a Congressional Medal of Honor. That veteran happens to be a man of color (“The white man shoots, the black man cooks and cleans up,”) which seems almost surprising and prescient now. “Da Five Bloods“ That is a perfect segue to Spike Lee’s 2020 film, which was unjustly ignored by the award-givers. It tells a compelling story about veterans returning to Vietnam to learn what happened to their leader. More importantly, it leaves us understanding how Black soldiers continued to be mistreated or ignored when they returned. One of my heroes, former California Congresswoman Helen Gahagan Douglas, took to the House floor after WW2 to name every Black serviceman, ensuring those names would live in the Congressional Record. Which makes this the perfect time to remember — and thank — those whose service mattered. Read original story 10 Films to Watch This Memorial Day Weekend to Honor Those Who Served (Guest Blog) At TheWrap

  • Tulsa Cancellation Of ‘Remember & Rise’ Event On Black Wall Street Massacre Shot Down By Money Demands – Update

    UPDATE: The canceled commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa, Oklahoma Black Wall Street Massacre boiled down to money demands by the living survivors, according to NBC News. A prior agreement between the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission and the three living survivors of the event was upended at the last minute. Legal representatives for the survivors […]

  • Cleveland Cavaliers may look to trade Collin Sexton by next season

    Former Alabama PG Collin Sexton has become one of the brightest young stars in the league, but he could be on the move now, as the Cavs ...

  • UK PM Johnson marries in low-key, surprise ceremony

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, capping a week of political drama with a wedding kept so under wraps that his office did not confirm it until the following day. "The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral," Johnson's office said on Sunday. Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in 2019.

  • More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

    The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. More bodies may be found because there are more areas to search on the school grounds, Casimir said Friday.

  • Two boats involved in Saturday night crash on Lake Murray

    It was at least the second watercraft collision on the Midlands lake during Memorial Day weekend.

  • Covid: Vietnam detects new UK-Indian variant, health officials say

    The mutation, a combination of the Indian and UK variants, is described by officials as "very dangerous".

  • Matt Gaetz says $155k to close on yacht with his fiancee ‘went missing’

    ‘Rep Gaetz and Ms Luckey were the target of a financial crime,’ a spokesperson for Mr Gaetz told WFLA, saying he was ‘targeted by malicious actors’

  • Arizona Democrat stays mum on why she missed Capitol riot commission vote

    ‘She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,’ a spokesman for the Arizona senator says

  • Idaho governor hits out at ‘abuse of power’ by lieutenant governor for her ban on mask mandates while he was away

    The governor likened the executive order to “tyranny”

  • Workplaces can require employees to get vaccinated, federal agency determines

    ‘The federal EEO laws do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19,’ the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says

  • San Jose mass killer had 22,000 rounds of ammunition in his house

    Nine VTA employees and gunman died in California mass shooting

  • OTR: Danielle Allen explains how she went from conservative Republican to progressive Democrat

    The Harvard political professor says she grew up in a conservative family and that her dad served in the administration of President Ronald Reagan.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn said the US should have a coup like Myanmar, where the military overthrew the democratically elected government

    At a QAnon conference in Dallas, an attendee asked Flynn about the coup in Myanmar, where hundreds of civilians have been killed by the military.

  • ‘Friends' reunion director responds to speculation about Matthew Perry's health

    Perry has been candid about his previous struggles with substance abuse during his time on the show.

  • Mo’Nique on women wearing bonnets, pajamas in public: ‘When did we lose our pride?’

    Mo’Nique has a message for all the “queens” out there wearing bonnets at airports, but not everyone is feeling the unsolicited advice. On Saturday, the comedian and actress shared a video message to Black women asking them to stop wearing bonnets, slippers and pajamas in public spaces.

  • A Black woman in Michigan was issued a $385 ticket after her new neighbor called the police on her for loudly talking on a cellphone

    Diamond Robinson said she believes her neighbor targeted her because she is Black. "There's no way police should be called on me when I am on my own property."

  • Tony Robbins is prepared to become a part-owner of a NASCAR team

    The motivational speaker and life coach is reportedly worth $500 million dollars.