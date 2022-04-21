Denver man guilty of murdering his wife over affair, staging crime scene like accident

A Denver man has been convicted of strangling his wife to death after she found out he was cheating on her.

Robert Feldman, 58, was found guilty of first-degree murder Tuesday after a jury deliberated for just two hours, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

He was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Stacy Feldman, 44, was found dead in their south Denver home on March 1, 2015, when her husband got home from taking their children to a church carnival, according to the Denver Post.

Robert Feldman told police that he found Stacy unresponsive in the bathtub with the water running, but first responders found no overflowing water when they arrived. Stacy’s cause of death was not ruled a homicide until investigators discovered Feldman’s affair months later.

In reality, Feldman strangled or suffocated his wife, then left to pick up the kids.

Stacy had allegedly found out her husband was cheating the day she died.

“Despite his creative efforts to evade justice, today Robert Feldman was found guilty of murdering his wife, Stacy Feldman,” Denver DA Beth McCann said in a statement.

“I am extremely proud of the outstanding work by our prosecutors, investigators, victim advocates, support staff, and the Denver police detectives who never gave up on securing justice for Stacy. Moreover, I thank the jury for performing their civic duty over these past three weeks.”

Feldman was allowed to cash out on his wife’s $750,000 insurance payout. Of that, a Colorado court allowed him to use $550,000 to pay for his defense lawyers.