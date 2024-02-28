Denver mayor to give update on migrant situation

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Mike Johnston will give an update on the migrant situation in Denver on Wednesday.

The update is set to happen at 9:30 a.m. at the city and county building.

Denver’s migrant dashboard said 15 new migrants came to the city on Feb. 27, and 2,384 are currently in shelters. The city is currently sheltering them through seven hotels, as well as two congregate shelters for homeless migrants.

The city is also partnering with the Archdiocese of Denver to provide bridge housing for a limited number of families with children.

FOX31 was told that Wednesday’s discussion could be about the consolidation of shelters as occupancy declines and efforts shift to case management and sustainability.

The city has supported 38,861 migrants from the southern border at a cost of nearly $58 million so far.

The city acknowledged that funding has come from the federal and state governments, but still, that’s not enough.

Funding has become a big topic in other cities too, like Aurora and Monument, as this continues to be a problem nationwide.

