Denver metro police are lagging on reporting crimes

Denver metro police agencies are waiting hours — and sometimes days — to inform the public and media about criminal activity in our community.

Why it matters: Despite promises to be transparent after cutting off public access to police radios in recent years, public safety leaders aren't keeping their word.

Driving the news: Just in the past week, the Denver Police Department has delayed disclosing numerous crimes that unfolded over several days by multiple hours after they had happened, 9News reports.

In Aurora, where the police department was among the first to encrypt its radios, authorities this week waited 36 hours to reveal that they had used a dog to arrest a man for shooting at his neighbor's house and violating a red flag order.

The other side: Officials contend that many crimes don't necessitate notifying residents, and it can take hours to assess a scene, which can hold up the communication process.

The big picture: Dozens of safety agencies across Colorado have taken steps to restrict their scanners as a safety and privacy precaution, making it harder for journalists to cover breaking news and inform their communities about potentially dangerous events.

