Denver mom charged with child abuse after 1-year-old daughter dies from fentanyl intake

A Denver woman has been arrested after her baby was found dead with fentanyl and naloxone, used to reverse overdoses, in her system.

Charlotte Chavez, 31, has been charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

One-year-old Betty was rushed to the hospital on Dec. 2 after Chavez called 911 to report that the infant wasn’t breathing, according to prosecutors. She was pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center.

Autopsy results released in late June showed that Betty had fentanyl, naloxone and acetaminophen in her system.

Officials said Chavez gave a statement to police in mid-July but did not reveal what she said.