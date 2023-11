TechCrunch

SpaceX’s Starlink has “achieved breakeven cash flow,” CEO Elon Musk said, a milestone achievement for the rocket company’s four-year-old satellite internet business unit. The news raises the question of if -- or when -- Starlink will ever join the public markets via an initial public offering. The Federal Aviation Administration has finished a key portion of the launch license review for SpaceX’s Starship, bringing the company one step closer to a second launch.