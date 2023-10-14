Denver party shooting leaves 3 people dead, 3 others wounded, police say

A shooting at a party in a Denver industrial storefront overnight Friday left three people dead and three others wounded, police said.

The first victim was found dead at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds, and five others went to hospitals with two being pronounced dead there. The other three are expected to survive.

Police are searching for suspects and no arrests have been made. There’s evidence that shots were fired from two different guns, police said, adding that the investigation is trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

The shooting happened on East 39th Street around 1:37 a.m.

Last month, Denver police identified a woman who allegedly shot five people outside Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row bar.

Keanna Rosenburgh is being sought on eight counts of "Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree."

She has yet to be arrested.





