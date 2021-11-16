Denver poised to set new snow records in 2021

John Frank
Denver is expected to set new weather records Friday if we don't get snow.

Threat level: With this week's unseasonably warm temperatures, the chances for snow are low — just 20% overnight Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

What to watch: Two nearly century-long records will fall Friday if snow doesn't hit the ground in Denver, meteorologist Andy Stein writes.

  • The longest stretch without snow. The 1925 record is 212 days. On Monday, we stood at 208 days.

  • The latest first snowfall. The 1934 record is Nov. 21, when 1 inch fell. This year already ranks in the top five.

By the numbers: The earliest day for snow in Denver is Sept. 3, a record from 1961, according to Fox31 meteorologist Jessica Lebel.

  • The average date for snow to arrive is Oct. 18.

Yes, but: The weather service technically measured a trace of snow in October at the Denver International Airport.

