Denver poised to set new snow records in 2021

Denver is expected to set new weather records Friday if we don't get snow.

Threat level: With this week's unseasonably warm temperatures, the chances for snow are low — just 20% overnight Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

What to watch: Two nearly century-long records will fall Friday if snow doesn't hit the ground in Denver, meteorologist Andy Stein writes.

The longest stretch without snow. The 1925 record is 212 days. On Monday, we stood at 208 days.

The latest first snowfall. The 1934 record is Nov. 21, when 1 inch fell. This year already ranks in the top five.

By the numbers: The earliest day for snow in Denver is Sept. 3, a record from 1961, according to Fox31 meteorologist Jessica Lebel.

The average date for snow to arrive is Oct. 18.

Yes, but: The weather service technically measured a trace of snow in October at the Denver International Airport.

