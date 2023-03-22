Denver police hunting for student suspected of shooting two school administrators

Denver police are searching for a teenager who allegedly shot two school administrators at a high school in the city on Wednesday, after the student fled the scene.

The shooting at East High School that left both of the administrators injured came while the male student was being patted down as part of an “agreement” with school authorities. During the search, the student retrieved a handgun and fired several shots, police said.

The administrators, both males, were transported to a local hospital. One was in serious but stable condition, police said, while the other was in surgery and in critical condition.

Police said they know who the student is and “a search is underway to try to locate that particular individual.” They said the weapon has not been recovered.

Police said the search of the student was part of a “safety plan,” in which he was to be searched at the beginning of the school day every day. The student had never had a weapon on him before, police said.

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero said the school would not be in session for the rest of this week, and that two armed officers would be stationed at the school for the rest of the year in response to the shooting.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said paramedics were in the building when the shooting happened and were able to immediately administer treatment.

