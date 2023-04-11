Denver police involved in shooting at Clement Park

Apr. 10—No police officers were injured in a Monday shooting in Clement Park.

Denver Police, as well as units with the Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) responded after DPD received a call of a man with a weapon in the 3800 block of west Saratoga Avenue and followed him to Clement Park, where the shooting occurred.

Denver officers were involved in the shooting, which took place near the baseball diamonds on the northeastern part of the park, according to Denver Police. In a news conference on scene, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said DPD was contacted regarding a person with a felony warrant.

"This incident did start in Denver, there was a location that officers were called to at roughly Lowell and Saratoga," he said at the press conference. "Officers arrived at that location and saw this person enter a vehicle. That vehicle was followed to roughly Bowles and Pierce where a felony stop was attempted."

The suspect, who was not named by any responding agency, jumped out of their vehicle and ran, prompting a number of responding officers to follow on foot. The suspect appeared to have a weapon in hand and entered Clement Park.