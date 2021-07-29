Denver police partnering with feds in crackdown on violent crime

Denver is partnering with federal authorities to crack down on illegal firearm possession and combat rising violent crime in the city.

Why it matters: The number of deadly shootings in Denver have soared to new highs since 2020, and the spike in homicides comes coupled with an uptick in police shootings, according to a list compiled by Colorado Public Radio.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Driving the news: On Wednesday, Denver officials announced that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will embed a specialized agent within the Denver Police Department to help identify and prosecute top offenders.

Officials want to put armed felons "on notice" and communicate that offenders face serious penalties — including up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine — Denver police chief Paul Pazen said at a press conference.

Of note: Denver and federal authorities are also partnering to post billboards in five areas that account for a disproportionate amount of violent crime — mostly lower-income and more diverse communities — to encourage residents to report gun crimes and store firearms safely.

The big picture: The number of firearms seized by the Denver Police Department this year is up more than 25% compared with the last three years, Pazen said.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free