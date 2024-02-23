Denver Public Schools training next generation of emergency dispatchers through new program
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Broncos' offseason, including solving the Russell Wilson issue and beginning what looks like a massive teardown under Sean Payton.
"It’s actually a credit to Jordan," interim head coach Brian Keefe said.
Williams' ability to make plays in a flawed USC offense this past season showed off his array of tools, even if it did create a few bad habits along the way. Overall, there's a lot more to like about him as an NFL prospect.
Google said Thursday it’s pausing its Gemini chatbot’s ability to generate people. The move comes after viral social posts showed the AI tool overcorrecting for diversity, producing “historical” images of Nazis, America’s Founding Fathers and the Pope as people of color.
Bad injury luck derailed the Bengals' 2023 season, but this is an already talented team with a boatload of cap space. Cincinnati has the ability to reload in a big way this offseason.
A video from inside an Amazon delivery van shows an Amtrak train destroy the back of the vehicle. The driver, amazingly, was barely hurt.
Google has struck a deal with Reddit that will allow the search engine maker to train its AI models on Reddit’s vast catalog of user-generated content.
Stability AI claimed that the new model, which isn’t widely available yet, improves image quality, works better with prompts containing multiple subjects, and can more accurate text as part of the generated image, something that previous Stable Diffusion models weren’t great at.
It's likely the end of an era in Tennessee as franchise mainstays Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry are likely departing. And a new head coach is in charge.
Reddit's prospects as it barrels toward a stock market listing have a lot more to do with relationships with AI vendors such as OpenAI than one might expect. In its IPO prospectus filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Reddit repeatedly emphasized how much it thinks it stands to gain -- and has gained -- from data licensing agreements with the companies training AI models on its over 1 billion posts and more than 16 billion comments. Now, it's a mystery as to which AI vendors are licensing data from Reddit so far.
Reddit has officially filed paperwork for an Initial Public Offering on the New York Stock Exchange. It will trade under RDDT.
You can follow the trend and make it your own at the same time — courtesy of a little engraving.
The committee is discussing levying suspensions on more school officials in infractions cases, including compliance officers, athletic directors, university presidents and chancellors.
Coming out of the NBA All-Star break, Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine and Patrick Redford from Defector talk about the storylines they’re most interested to watch play out.
Some forms of student loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
The average rate for a 30-year fixed loan reached 7.16% on Thursday and has remained above 7% the last seven days.
Google says it's temporarily suspended the ability of Gemini, its flagship generative AI suite of models, to generate images of people while it works on updating the technology to improve the historical accuracy of outputs involving depictions of humans. In a post on the social media platform X, the company announced what it couched as a "pause" on generating images of people -- writing that it's working to address "recent issues" related to historical inaccuracies. "While we do this, we're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon," it added.
Creative ad agency McKinney developed a quiz game called “Are You Blacker than ChatGPT?” to shine a light on AI bias. The game tests a person’s knowledge of Black culture against what ChatGPT has been trained to know about the Black community. “It’s interesting because it’s billed as this bot that knows everything, and it’s like, clearly, you don’t know everything, especially when it comes to things that aren’t white-specific,” Meghan Woods, a copywriter at McKinney and one of the game’s creators, told TechCrunch.
A number of Logitech mice, keyboards and webcams are on sale at Amazon right now, with up to 25 percent off.
Lucid Motors plans to build just 9,000 electric vehicles in 2024, only 500 to 1,000 more than it made in 2023, as it struggles with demand for its luxury sedans. If it sticks to that number, that means Lucid will wind up building around 10% of the 90,000 EVs it predicted it could make and sell in 2024 when it went public three years ago. The chasm between the new figures and those original expectations spotlights how much freedom companies like Lucid had in promoting the reverse mergers that helped so many become publicly listed.