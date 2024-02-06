Denver resumes discharging migrant families with children from shelters
The City and County of Denver has resumed discharging migrant families with children from city-run shelters.
Plunging temperatures are threatening the safety of thousands of migrants, many of whom were sent from Texas to New York, Chicago and Denver, officials say.
