Denver resumes discharging migrant families with children from shelters

Student rideshare startup HopSkipDrive has confirmed a data breach involving the personal data of more than 155,000 drivers. Los Angeles-based HopSkipDrive offers an Uber-style rideshare service for children and teenagers. In a filing with Maine’s attorney general last week, HopSkipDrive confirmed that it had experienced a cybersecurity incident in June that resulted in a data breach affecting 155,394 drivers.