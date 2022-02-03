Denver schools superintendent orders administrative shakeup and job cuts

Facing pressure from teachers and elected officials, Denver Public Schools superintendent Alex Marrero is eliminating executive-level jobs as part of a broader shakeup at the central office.

Driving the news: The administrative overhaul announced in an email to district staff Tuesday will start with holding open vacant positions and cutting others, our education reporting partner Chalkbeat writes.

Marrero said many of the district's senior leaders will need to reapply for jobs, "with an eye toward being more effective, being more efficient, and reducing positions."

Why it matters: It's the second time in three years the district's leader pushed cost reductions after complaints from teachers about the bloated administration and promises from school board members in the 2021 election to funnel more money to schools.

What they're saying: Marrero explained his moves as a response to the 6% decline predicted in school enrollment by 2025, saying "the responsible course of action is to find ways to reduce the central budget to adjust and maintain efficiency, as a school budget does."

He also acknowledged that compared to its peers Denver "expends a disproportionate share of resources on middle management to executive-level positions."

