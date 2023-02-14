Denver student hospitalized after shooting near high school

Feb. 13—A student was shot in a vehicle at East High School on Monday in yet another incident that prompted a police official to decry the number of juveniles involved in crimes.

"Juvenile crime is very high and it's very disturbing," said Joe Montoya, the division chief of investigations at Denver Police District.

Montoya said the latest incident demonstrates a clear need by the "community and everybody to come together" to find ways to curb violent crimes involving young people.

Police have arrested two individuals they suspected are involved in the shooting. Police do not know the motive of the shooting.

Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 2:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The young man's name is known to the police but authorities withheld it as he is a minor.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening.

Sign Up

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Police said he was transported to an area hospital with a "very poor prognosis."

Police added they located the suspects' vehicle shortly after the shooting. Based on the direction of travel, police located the vehicle in Northeast Denver roughly two hours after the initial event.

"We had officers scouring the Northeast section of town," Montoya said. "Based on the direction of travel, we thought it might still be up in the area."

Police found two people in the car who "took off" after officers approached. A brief chase ensued, but Montoya said both suspects were arrested without use of force. Police believe the vehicle was stolen and impounded it.

Though occurring within 20 minutes of the shooting at East High School, another shooting near Emily Griffith Technical College appears to be unrelated, according to Montoya.

Editor's note: This story is developing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE GAZETTE